Clouds this Weekend & Some Rain West

Overnight, we start dodging some spotty showers, but a lot of us will still be dry into early Saturday morning as we cool off into the low 40s.

Light rain becomes more likely late Saturday morning across eastern Nebraska. Some of the light rain could even reach as far east as Omaha from the late morning to early afternoon, but the metro will see a lot of dry time. As we go later into the day, the rain likely starts to shrink back southwest. It will be windy, with winds around 20-40 mph, but we stay well above average, in the low 50s.

The leftover rain southwest of Omaha will end early Sunday morning, but we stay mostly cloudy the rest of the day. The wind lightens up early in the day, and we warm into the upper 40s for the afternoon.

We start to get more sunshine out Monday, helping to warm us into the low 50s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with mid 50s, and we'll make a run for 60 on Wednesday.

Scattered rain could move in as early as Wednesday night, but there will be a better chance for rain on Thursday.

The combination of the warmer weather, melting, and upcoming rain will continue the threat for ice jams and flooding along some of our rivers. As the river ice continues to move, it could dam up and increase water levels. Keep a close eye on river levels if you live along the Elkhorn, Platte, or Loup rivers.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

Low: 42

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

Windy

High: 52

SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 49

