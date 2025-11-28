Cloudy and cold Friday, snow accumulations to begin Saturday

WHAT TO KNOW:



First accumulating snow this season on Saturday

Travel delays likely

Very cold air behind the snow

Light snow south of Omaha on Monday

FORECAST:

Clouds move in before Friday morning. Around midday, a band of light snow will develop from north to south, and moves across eastern Nebraska and west Iowa. A quick dusting is possible from this. Elsewhere will stay mostly dry until a few hours after midnight. If you are going to Lincoln for the game, no wintry issues are expected.

Air temperatures will slowly warm a few degrees on Friday night, leading to a wintry mix of melting snow, freezing drizzle and rain beginning in the pre-dawn hours of 3-6am.

The wintry mix will become more widespread by early Saturday morning. Neighborhoods along and south of I-80 will see this mix before switching to all snow later in the morning. There is a chance it gets briefly warm enough that areas south of I-80 see only rain in the morning. North of I-80 looks to be all snow at this time. The changeover from the wintry mix to all snow in Omaha will be in the mid-morning. All snow ends by Saturday late afternoon/early evening.

The lowest totals will be across southeast NE, with 1-3" expected. The Omaha metro is in the 3-5" range. In western Iowa, neighborhoods could see up to 5-7". Snow totals will hinge on when the rain/snow transition happens in your neighborhood. If the snow arrives faster than expected in Omaha, we will be on the higher end of the range, but if the rain holds on longer, it might be closer to the low end.

KMTV Snowfall forecast as of Thursday (11/27) morning

Travel issues are expected Friday night-Sunday, with the worst of it on Saturday, when travel is not advised. Plan for extra time to get where you need to go. Roads will have more snow coverage in Iowa as compared to Nebraska. The wind will be gusty on Saturday as well, which may blow the snow around and reduce visibility.

The cold air with this pattern arrives on Sunday, temperatures drop in the low 20s for Sunday and Monday afternoon. Temperatures at night will dip to near or below 10 degrees.

There is another chance of light snow south of Omaha, closer to the Nebraska/Kansas border, on Monday. At this time, this is not as impactful as the weekend.

Warmer days in the 30s/40s will return towards the end of next week.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Calm

Low: 20

Wind: NW 5-10

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered PM Snow

High: 31

Wind: NW 15-25

SATURDAY

Cloudy

Rain to Snow

High: 30

Wind: NW 15-25 G 35

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

