Cloudy skies, but drier until the weekend

It will be a chilly Tuesday evening. So, if you're jumping into the line to vote right before the 8 p.m. deadline, we will be in the 40s, so take a good coat.

A few foggy areas could form overnight and into Wednesday morning as we drop down into the mid 30s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s. A few showers from central Nebraska could try to make it into eastern Nebraska at the end of the day, but most, if not all of us should stay dry Wednesday night.

We'll see a mix of clouds and sunshine on Thursday with highs in the mid 50s Thursday.

Friday will end out the workweek with more clouds than sunshine, and highs in the mid 50s.

Scattered rain will start to push into eastern Nebraska late Friday night, and it will expand into western Iowa Saturday morning. The scattered rain will continue at times Saturday afternoon and night. This will keep us a little cooler, with highs in the low 50s.

Everyone will be dry by Sunday morning. The afternoon will bring a mix of sun and clouds as we warm up into the upper 50s.

Monday will be a little warmer, with more sunshine and highs near 60. More rain and thunderstorms could be possible Tuesday, or Wednesday of next week.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Foggy Areas

Low: 36

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Mostly Dry

High: 55

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Mostly Dry

High: 54

