Cold again on Sunday

THANKS TO A COLD FRONT, temperatures won't warm for Sunday — It's cold again this evening and stays cold tonight and through Sunday. In fact, a cold front moves through the area tonight and brings clouds along with it. Temperatures fall into the single digits north of Omaha by Sunday morning. Omaha manages to stay just above the single digits, but not by much. Clouds move out by Sunday morning, though a few more do move in during the evening. We return to the upper 20s on Sunday afternoon.

A warm up arrives for Monday with mostly sunny skies and temperatures returning to the low to mid 40s.

More wind kicks in from the south Tuesday, helping our temps rebound to the mid 50s.

A cool down arrives midweek with highs in the 30s on Wednesday and Thursday. While the potential for a rain-snow mix Wednesday into Thursday is still there, the latest model runs take this winter storm a bit farther south and east, meaning less of an impact for eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. This is still several days away though, so keep checking in for updates.

Temperatures warm by Friday and Saturday with highs near 50 degrees.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cold

Low: 13

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Below Average

High: 29

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

A Bit Warmer

Afternoon: 43

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warmer & Breezy

High: 56

