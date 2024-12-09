Cold air makes a return mid-week, another storm system Friday

It will be a chilly and breezy evening around Omaha with temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s with partly cloudy skies. It stays breezy overnight with lows by Tuesday morning in the low 20s.

The wind stays breezy Tuesday, helping usher in colder air, but it should not be as gusty as seen on Monday. Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 30s. By late afternoon, pockets of isolated snow showers will be possible for the remainder of the evening. Not everyone will see snow showers, but those that do could pick up a quick dusting to 1/2" of snow through midnight.

By Wednesday, skies will be mostly sunny, but it will be breezy and colder with highs in the mid 20s.

Thursday looks like the coldest day of the week. We start in the single digits, and then we only warm up into the low 20s in the afternoon, even with a lot of sunshine.

We are watching a storm system for Friday that could bring travel impacts to the region. There is still uncertainty on what we will see. For now, a wintry mix of snow and rain will be possible starting late Friday morning through late Friday night. Some minor snow accumulation could be possible from this, and some freezing rain may also be involved, depending on how warm it gets during the day. As for now, the main area for travel impacts would be from Omaha to St Joseph, MO, if this system were to bring the wintry mix. Stay tuned for the latest trends for Friday.

A little bit of the wintry mix could continue into Saturday morning before the system exits the region.

By Saturday afternoon, skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s.

Sunday will be a little warmer, in the mid 40s with a mix of sun and clouds.

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

Low: 23

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy Early

Hit and Miss Snow

High: 35

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 26

