Cold Front Arrives Tuesday

A cold front travels from west to east through the region Tuesday, kicking off some spotty rain and storms in the morning. The afternoon looks dry with a lot more sunshine. It will be a little breezy today as cooler weather starts to blow in behind the cold front. This will keep a lot of eastern Nebraska in the mid and upper 80s, but Omaha and western Iowa could still make it into the low 90s.

It stays breezy overnight as the nice weather keeps blowing in. We will fall into the low 60s for Wednesday morning.

Wednesday afternoon will be a lot more comfortable! It will be mostly sunny with very low humidity and highs in the low 80s.

We stay nice the rest of the workweek with cool mornings and seasonable afternoons. Thursday and Friday will be in the mid 80s with a lot of sunshine.

We stay in the mid 80s Saturday with mostly sunny skies, but there could be a few spotty showers to dodge late in the day.

Scattered rain is more likely Sunday, holding us back in the low 80s.

Some of the rain could linger into Monday morning, but the afternoon looks dry and cooler with mid 70s.

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Isolated A.M. Rain

Breezy

High: 92

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

Low: 61

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 82

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Comfy

High: 84

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.