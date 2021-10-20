Colder Weather Blows in Today

Winds ramp up again Wednesday, but shift more out of the west, blowing in cooler air. Mostly cloudy skies will help to keep us cooler too, with a few spotty showers along and north of I-80. Most of the day will be in the mid and upper 50s, but we could briefly hit 60.
Winds lighten up as we head into Thursday morning. The afternoon will be cool with highs in the upper 50s and some sunshine at times.
We're partly cloudy again Friday, but warm back into the low 60s.
We push back into the mid 60s over the weekend with some stronger winds. Saturday brings more sunshine, but there could be a few rainy areas Sunday along with more clouds.
WEDNESDAY
Mostly Cloudy
Isolated Rain
Breezy
High: 56
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Mostly Cloudy
Cool
Low: 44
THURSDAY
Partly Cloudy
Cooler
High: 58
FRIDAY
Partly Cloudy
Cool
High: 62
