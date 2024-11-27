Cold over Thanksgiving Day, followed by light snow chances this weekend

It will be a quiet and cold evening with clearing skies, and temperatures in the low 20s overnight.

For those traveling, it doesn't look like there will be any major travel issues across Nebraska or Iowa on Wednesday evening or Thanksgiving Day.

Thursday will start out mostly sunny, followed by some afternoon clouds. Don't be shocked if you even see a few afternoon snow flurries! It will be a cold day, in the low to mid 30s.

For the Black Friday shoppers, early Friday morning will start in the mid 10s.

There is still some uncertainty on location, and amounts for snowfall early Saturday morning, but we are finally getting a good idea on what to expect!

A narrow band of light snow will develop late Friday night into early Saturday morning, along and south of Omaha and I-80, and will continue south into Missouri and Kansas, clearing out of the region by mid Saturday morning. While most neighborhoods will only see a dusting to up to 1/2" of snow, parts of far southeast Nebraska could receive an inch of snow, and I-29 in northwest Missouri could receive 1-3" of snow.

Travel impacts should be minimal for the region, but this will stick to roads, and the heavier snow bands over I-29 in Missouri could lead to partially covered roadways.

Once the morning cloud cover and snow clears out, it will stay colder. Highs will be in the upper 20s.

Sunday could start in the single digits. The afternoon brings a lot of sunshine, but it only warms us into the upper 20s.

We stay mostly sunny on Monday in the mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cold

Low: 20

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Colder

High: 35

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cold

High: 30

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.