Cold Settles In For The Weekend

The wind won't be as strong for Veterans Day, but it will still be breezy... and even colder than Thursday. Highs will be in the low 30s with mostly sunny skies.

If you're high school football team is lucky enough to still be playing, bundle up for the games! They will be in the mid 20s with wind chills in the teens.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and cold with highs near freezing. While the wind won't be as strong, it will be noticeable at times.

Sunday gets a little warmer, but we're still below average. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

More clouds start to move in Monday, which could give way to a few snowflakes. We stay in the upper 30s.

Tuesday could also bring a few snowflakes to dodge, but we should also see some sunshine. It will be a touch cooler, in the mid 30s.

We stay in the mid 30s Wednesday, which is well below average for the middle of November.

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 32

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Breezy

Low: 15

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cold

High: 33

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cold

High: 39

