Cold Snap Midweek

The temperature drop on Tuesday will be the first sign in a few changes on the way by midweek. Overall, it will be colder - from the 30s on Tuesday to upper teens on Wednesday and Thursday.

There is the potential for a winter storm midweek, but the latest model trends have been taking the storm southward, meaning less snow for much of the area. We might see a couple of snowflakes in the metro, but it looks to be completely staying south of us. Measurable snowfall will be closer to areas like Falls City, with 2-4" possible. We'll continue to keep a close eye on it though and keep bringing you updates.

We'll warm up a bit more by the end of the week with highs in the mid 30s on Friday before returning to the 40s for the weekend.

This warm weather momentum continues into next week with sunny skies and upper 40s on tap for Monday

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Gradually Cooling

High: 38

TUESDAY NIGHT

Cloudy

Cold

Low: 10

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Cold

High: 19

THURSDAY

Mainly Sunny

Still Cold

High: 18

