Cold Start to the Weekend

We get a little breezy again Friday with more clouds than sunshine. Highs will be a couple degrees cooler, in the low 40s.

We stay a little breezy overnight as cooler air starts to blow in behind a cold front. We'll drop into the upper teens to start Saturday.

We'll really notice the colder weather Saturday afternoon, but at least it will be mostly sunny. It will be breezy as the cooler air keeps blowing in. This will make our high in the upper 20s feel more like the upper teens.

The wind continues Sunday, but it's back out of the south, warming us closer to 40 again with a lot of sunshine.

Low 40s continue Monday with mostly sunny skies, but with less wind.

Winter arrives Tuesday as we drop into the upper 30s.

We're quickly back to the low 40s for the middle of next week.

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 43

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

Low: 19

SATURDAY

Mainly Sunny

Breezy

High: 28

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 40

