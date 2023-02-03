Cold & Sunny Before The Warm-Up

After the frigid start to the day, we see a decent warm-up into our Friday afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 20s with a lot of sunshine. While the wind won't be as strong as yesterday, wind chills only make it into the teens.

Thanks to southerly winds overnight, we barely cool off. We may briefly dip into the low 20s, but warm into the mid 20s again by Saturday morning.

The wind picks up closer to 30 mph Saturday, blowing in much warmer weather! We will be partly cloudy as we warm into the high 40s, which is more than 10 degrees above average.

The wind lightens up for the second half of Sunday. We stay relatively warm with mid 40s and a lot of sunshine.

The stretch of nice weather will continue Monday. Even with a lot more clouds, stronger winds kick in again to blow in enough warm air to get us into the upper 40s. The clouds could squeeze out a few raindrops by the end of the day, but a lot of us stay dry.

Tuesday will be a touch cooler, but still above average. Highs will be in the low 40s with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

We make a run for 50 degrees on Wednesday!

Scattered rain could try to push in Wednesday night and continue at times Thursday, but we keep temperatures above average.

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Below Average

High: 26

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Not As Cold

Low: 23

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 48

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 46

