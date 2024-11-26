Colder air moves in for Thanksgiving, and there's a chance for snow

Skies will be mostly cloudy this evening and tonight as we drop down into the upper 20s for Wednesday morning. There could also be a couple small pockets of snow flurries south of Omaha early in the day.

Colder weather then starts to take back over. Wednesday afternoon will be partly cloudy with a high near 40.

For those traveling, it doesn't look like there will be any major travel issues across Nebraska or Iowa heading into Thanksgiving. If you're flying through Denver, there will likely be some snow at times, which could slow things down there. To our south, Kansas City will likely see just cold rain Wednesday. Some of that rain will stretch up towards Chicago late Wednesday.

Back here in Omaha, Thanksgiving will be partly cloudy and colder. Highs will be in the mid 30s, which is about 10 degrees below average.

Friday will be partly cloudy with highs near 30 degrees.

There is still a lot of uncertainty with Friday night and Saturday's forecast, but we could be looking at our first light snow of the season. Timing and exact location is still not known, but by the end of Saturday there could be an area about 3-4 counties wide with an inch of snow on the ground. For now, it appears the best location to see this light snow would be over southeast Nebraska. It's also still possible this misses our area, so we need to wait and see how things come together the next couple of days. As of now, travel impacts should be minimal from this system.

Snow or no snow Saturday, it will be colder. Highs will be in the upper 20s.

Sunday could start in the single digits, even here in Omaha. Thankfully, the afternoon brings a lot of sunshine, but it only warms us into the upper 20s.

We stay mostly sunny Monday with mid 30s.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Cold

Low: 27

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Isolated A.M. Snow Flurries

High: 40

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Colder

High: 35

