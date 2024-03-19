Colder Air & Rain Makes A Return

This will be a fairly quiet evening, just breezy and a little chilly, in the 40s and 50s. A cold front moves through Omaha tonight, but we stay dry, dropping in the upper 20s by morning.

Wednesday will not be as windy, but it will be a lot colder! While partly to mostly sunny, we only manage to reach the mid 40s Wednesday afternoon, below average for mid March.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy and breezy, but a little warmer, in the low 50s. There could be a few small pockets of rain and snow to dodge in the morning, but the day overall looks mostly dry, just cloudy. There is a better chance for your backyard to get hit by some scattered rain late Thursday night into Friday morning's commute.

Once the morning rain clears up, Friday will be mostly cloudy and windy with highs near 50.

The weather could get a lot more active over the weekend. Saturday will be a little cooler and breezy with highs in the mid 40s. Most of the day will be dry and cloudy, but some spotty rain showers are possible. The best chances for rain will be after dark, allowing for some snow to mix in for a few hours before we warm up again during the day Sunday.

Sunday could be a little warmer, closer to 50, switching a lot of the wintry mix into scattered rain during the day. When dry, it will be mostly cloudy and windy.

A combination of rain and snow will continue across the region Monday as the strong wind blows in colder weather, holding us back in the 30s and 40s. Right now, it looks like Monday will be the best chance for some of the snow to stick to the ground. Cities that see more snow could easily pick up a few inches.

Depending on the exact path this system takes through the Heartland will impact temperatures and how much rain vs. snow each city sees, so keep updated with changes and more specific details as we get closer to the weekend.

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Colder

High: 46

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain Late

High: 52

