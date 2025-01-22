Colder Thursday, but a warming trend begins this weekend

Spotty snow showers will continue throughout the evening with little to no accumulation expected and temperatures in the low 30s.

A cold front hits Wednesday night, sending temperatures back into the single digits and wind chills below zero for Thursday morning. While we enjoy some sunshine, highs on Thursday will drop back down to the low 20s, and winds should be slightly less gusty.

After a one-day shot of colder weather, Friday will bring average highs back. It will be a partly to mostly cloudy and breezy day with highs in the mid-30s.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy, but we keep highs in the mid 30s.

Sunday will be a touch cooler with low 30s and a little more sunshine.

Next week is trending warmer, with highs in the 40s Monday through Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Breezy & Colder

Low: 8

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Colder

High: 22

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Average

High: 34

