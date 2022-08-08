Comfortable Start To The Workweek

Thanks to the cold front that moved through late Sunday, we're going to see a lot more comfortable weather to kick off the workweek. Our morning clouds will give way to a lot of sunshine this afternoon. Highs will be in the low 80s, which is about 5 degrees BELOW AVERAGE... and it comes with fairly low humidity!!

With the lower humidity and mostly clear skies, we are able to cool off most cities into the upper 50s, making for some good open-window weather.

After a nice start to the workweek, we quickly heat back up. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s, putting us back to average for early August. While warmer, the humidity stays under control.

We then push back into the mid 90s on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies.

The mid 90s stays with us Thursday, but a weak cold front will try to push into the region Friday. It could get close enough to drop Omaha into the low 90s, but that isn't a guarantee yet. It will also bring in a couple more clouds to mix in with our sunshine.

The weekend will be hot! We'll be in the mid 90s both afternoons with partly cloudy skies Saturday and mostly sunny skies Sunday.

MONDAY

Clearing Skies

Lower Humidity

High: 82

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Comfortable

Low: 60

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Not Too Muggy

High: 88

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Above Average Heat

High: 94

