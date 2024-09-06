Comfortable weekend weather, much warmer next week

This evening will be quick-to-cool as temperatures dip in the 60s around sunset. If you plan to attend highs school football games, or enjoy an evening on the patio, you may want a jacket, or sweatshirt.

Omaha will likely dip into the mid to upper 40s Saturday morning for the second weekend in a row. Our record low for Saturday morning is 43 degrees, set in 1953.

Saturday afternoon looks great with highs in the mid 70s and mostly sunny skies. By kickoff at Memorial Stadium, it will still be in the mid 70s in Lincoln...then cooling off into the mid 60s as the game ends.

After a cool start near 50 on Sunday morning, we start to warm up again. Highs will be near 80 with a lot of sunshine to finish the weekend.

We jump into the upper 80s on Monday with mostly sunny skies.

The rest of next week looks warm and breezy, in the upper 80s with sunshine, and very little chance for rain until possibly late in the week into the weekend.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cool

Low: 47

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Nice

High: 74

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 81

