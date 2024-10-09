Continuing to heat up this week, followed by a weekend cool down

Like recent mornings, we'll continue to see a wide variety of 40s and low 50s across our neighborhoods for Thursday morning.

Things get a little warmer Thursday as the wind starts to pick up out from the south at 10-20 mph. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s, and we'll see lots of sunshine. Due to the breezy winds increasing the fire danger, continue to hold off on any outdoor burning or anything that could start a fire, because it could spread quickly.

We'll end out the workweek with another warm day Friday in the mid to upper 80s and and a lot of afternoon sunshine.

Both Thursday and Friday will be near record highs of 91 degrees, but these records should remain safe this time.

A cold front arrives Friday night, which will cool us off a lot through the weekend, but it won't bring any rain or storms. Saturday will be breezy, and cooler in the upper 70s with mostly sunny skies.

Sunday will be breezy and continuing with the cooler weather trend, with highs only in the mid 60s.

Monday will start in the mid 30s which could allow for some frosty areas, and we warm up into the low 60s in the second half of the day with a lot of sunshine.

Tuesday could start near freezing in Omaha, so parts of western Iowa will drop below freezing. Tuesday afternoon will be mostly sunny and very cool with a high near 60.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cool

Low: 52

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 87

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 86

