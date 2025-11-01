Cool and cloudy Saturday, Daylight Saving Time ends tonight

Clouds will stick around for the start of the weekend as a slow-moving system spins through Iowa. There will be a few sprinkles around our Iowa neighborhoods on Saturday with highs only in the upper 40s for the afternoon.

Daylight Saving Time comes to an end Saturday night. Set your clocks back one hour. Starting Sunday, sunrise times will be around 7am, and sunset times will be closer to 5pm. It's also a good reminder to change out the batteries in your smoke detectors and other life-saving appliances.

As skies clear Saturday night, temps will dip to near freezing by Sunday morning. This is probably our last night generally near freezing for about a week.

Sunday will be warmer and sunny, with highs in the upper 50s. if you are south of Omaha, you may be near 60!

We start next week with more sunshine and dry weather. It will be warmer than average, in the low 60s through Wednesday. There may be some rain at the end of next week, but the chance is low right now.

SATURDAY

Partly Sunny

Sprinkles

Cool

High: 47

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cold

Low: 31

SUNDAY

Sunny

Breezy

High: 58

MONDAY

Sunny

Milder

High: 62

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

