Cool Down Begins On Monday

It will be a battle between cooler and warmer air on Monday with Omaha right in the middle! Afternoon temperatures in northeastern Nebraska will be in the low 30s with highs in southeastern Nebraska in the low 60s. Omaha ends up in the upper 40s, but if the warmer air can inch just a bit farther north, we could make it into the low 50s.

Some light wintry mix and snow could push into the area late Monday. Tuesday brings a better chance of seeing some of that wintry weather. Areas along and south of I-80 look to see less than an inch of snow with areas north of I-80 seeing the potential for 1-2" of snow. While this doesn't look to be a big snow maker for us, it could bring the first measurable snow to Omaha for February. We will also have to watch from some light icing early Tuesday morning, mainly in parts of western Iowa.

Highs on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will be cold, only in the upper teens. There's another chance of snow on Thursday, but it's too early to talk snow totals.

Highs warm into the 20s on Friday before returning to the 30s next weekend.

MONDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 48

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Cold

Light Freezing Drizzle/Snow

Low: 13

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Windy

Light Snow

High: 18

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cold

High: 17

