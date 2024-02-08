Cooler Air Moves in for the Weekend

Winds will continue to lighten up this evening and it will begin to get colder in the wake of today's cold front. Lows tonight will be in the low 30s under clear skies.

Friday starts with some good sunshine, but we'll see a few more clouds mix in during the afternoon. It will also be a little cooler, in the upper 40s. We should stay dry, but there could be a few isolated showers over southern Nebraska and Iowa Friday evening.

We continue to cool off a little more this weekend, but it will still be a touch above average. Highs will be in the low 40s both Saturday and Sunday with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

We warm back into the mid 40s Monday with mostly sunny skies.

The mid 40s continue into the middle of next week, including Valentine's Day on Wednesday.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Breezy Early

Low: 32

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cooler

High: 48

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cooler

High: 42

