Cooler air moves in tonight, feeling more fall-like to end the week

A few spotty thunderstorms will be possible east of Omaha in our Iowa neighborhoods this evening until midnight. The rest of us will stay breezy and dry as things start to cool off tonight. We'll start Friday morning into the mid 40s.

The wind will lighten up for Friday, and it will be cooler. Highs will be in the low 60s with mostly sunny skies.

The coldest morning coming up will be Saturday in the low to mid 30s. The afternoon will be cool, but near average, with highs in the low 60s and a lot of sunshine.

The wind will begin to pick up on Sunday, and it will be a little warmer, in the low 70s with sunshine.

Next week will start out very warm and windy. Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny, with highs in the low 80s, which is once again up near record highs.

A cold front arrives late Tuesday, which could kick off a few spotty showers through Wednesday morning, but widespread rain doesn't look too promising at this time.

Wednesday will be cooler with low 60s and a few clouds.

As for now, Halloween will be cool, but near average, with highs in the upper 50s. So, some layers are probably a good idea for our little trick-or-treaters next week.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Clearing Skies

Breezy

Low: 44

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cooler

High: 63

FRIDAY NIGHT

Clear Skies

Cold

Low: 35

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cool

High: 63

