Cooler And Windy Midweek

Because the cold front passed last night, today will be colder and windy. Highs will be in the low 50s. We may have to dodge a few light rain and/or snow showers during the day. The strong wind and low humidity also combine for a very high fire danger, so no outdoor burning or anything that could start a fire.

We stay windy Thursday. The sunshine will be back, but we stay in the low 50s.

A few more clouds move in Friday with highs in the mid 50s.

The 50s continue this weekend with a small chance for some rain and snow late Saturday and into Easter Sunday.

We continue to see chances of moisture for the start of the work week next week with temperatures staying below average in the low to mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Windy

High: 50

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

A Few Clouds

Cold

Low: 28

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Windy

High: 53

FRIDAY

A Few Clouds

Mild

High: 54

