Cooler and Windy Thursday

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Cooler Thursday & Friday

Windy with wildfire conditions

Wetter pattern next week

FORECAST

It will be a very mild evening around the region, with temps in the upper 50s by Thursday morning. We will get a cold front on Thursday that cools things off for the rest of the week.

Temperatures will reach the mid 70s on Thursday, dropping to the low 50s for Friday. Nightly temps could dip in the upper 20s, leading to frost and freeze conditions for plants.

In addition to the cooler weather will be gusty winds on Thursday, up to 40 mph. The wind could reach 30 mph from Friday through Sunday. Due to this, wildfire conditions will become a concern for the region through Sunday.

The weekend will be a little milder, with mid 60s for highs on Saturday, and mid 70s on Sunday.

Next week starts out warm, in the low 80s Monday and Tuesday. But, there might be some rain. A wetter pattern looks possible mid week, followed by cooler weather at the end of next week.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Comfortable

Low: 58

Wind: SE 5-15

THURSDAY

Partly Sunny

Breezy

High: 75

Wind: N 25-40

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 52

Wind: N 20-30

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