Cooler, breezy on Friday and Saturday

Cooler air will move back into the region, but it only sets us back in the 40s for the first half of this upcoming weekend
Breezy and cooler on Friday
Tim's 2/5 Thursday night forecast
3 THINGS TO KNOW

  • Slightly cooler, but above average Friday
  • Breezy at times Friday
  • River Flood Watch due to Ice Jam Risk

FORECAST

We cool off a little on Friday and it stays breezy, but we keep the sunshine with highs in the upper 40s. Wind gusts will be around 30-35mph.

This looks to be a quiet first weekend of February, and warmer than average, too!

Saturday will be partly cloudy and breezy with highs in the upper 40s, turning mostly sunny and less windy Sunday with highs in the mid 50s.

With these warmer temperatures does come the threat of ice jams. A flood watch is in effect for Platte, Elkhorn, and Loup Rivers.

The start of next week looks very warm with potential record highs, in the mid 60s on Monday. Monday's record high for Omaha is 63 degrees. There is a chance for some rain around mid next week.

THURSDAY NIGHT
Mostly Cloudy
Staying Dry
Low: 39
Wind: NE 10-20

FRIDAY
Partly Cloudy
Breezy
High: 47
Wind: NW 25-35

SATURDAY
Partly Cloudy
Breezy
High: 46
Wind: NW 10-20

