Cooler, breezy on Friday and Saturday

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Slightly cooler, but above average Friday

Breezy at times Friday

River Flood Watch due to Ice Jam Risk

FORECAST

We cool off a little on Friday and it stays breezy, but we keep the sunshine with highs in the upper 40s. Wind gusts will be around 30-35mph.

This looks to be a quiet first weekend of February, and warmer than average, too!

Saturday will be partly cloudy and breezy with highs in the upper 40s, turning mostly sunny and less windy Sunday with highs in the mid 50s.

With these warmer temperatures does come the threat of ice jams. A flood watch is in effect for Platte, Elkhorn, and Loup Rivers.

The start of next week looks very warm with potential record highs, in the mid 60s on Monday. Monday's record high for Omaha is 63 degrees. There is a chance for some rain around mid next week.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Staying Dry

Low: 39

Wind: NE 10-20

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 47

Wind: NW 25-35

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 46

Wind: NW 10-20

