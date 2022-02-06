Cooler for Sunday

After enjoying quite the warm up on Saturday, a cold front arrives on Sunday. It's not particularly strong, but will keep us cooler on Sunday with a high near 40 degrees and bring in northwest winds. There's a small chance for a few sprinkles or flurries, but most of us stay totally dry. We'll be partly cloudy on Sunday, too.

It won't take long for us to recover from the cold front, as temperatures jump back above average for the week.

Monday will bring more sunshine and highs near 50 degrees. While that is warmer, things get even better Tuesday! It will be mostly sunny and nearly 20 degrees above average. For Omaha, that puts us in the mid 50s.

Another weak cold front drops temperatures slightly for Wednesday and Thursday into the mid and upper 40s before we're back to near 50 on Friday.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Chilly

Low: 24

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cooler

High: 40

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 49

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Even Warmer

High: 56

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.