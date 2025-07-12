Cooler, great weather this weekend! The rain comes back next week

A few isolated showers may still be around for the first few hours of Saturday morning, but we should start to see the rain and clouds fully clear up by noon, and we'll see lots of sunshine in the afternoon.

Thanks to the Friday night cold front, it will be milder and less humid outside with highs in the upper 70s over northern Nebraska/Iowa, and low 80s over southeast Nebraska/Southwest Iowa.

Temperatures for Saturday night will be the coolest we've has in a few weeks, dropping in the upper 50s north of Omaha, and low 60s near and south of the Metro by Sunday morning.

Sunday will be warmer, but we keep the sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Next week starts out hot and a little more humid. Monday will be mostly sunny with low to mid 90s, and a very small chance for rain.

Tuesday will be dry long enough to let us get to 90 degrees before the next round of storms moves in later in the day. Widespread showers and storms will move in Tuesday evening through Tuesday night.

Some of the rain will continue Wednesday with a high near 80.

There could be a few leftover pockets of rain around Thursday with low 80s.

Typically in mid/late July, we would be in the upper 80s or 90s. It's looking like the end of next week will be much cooler than that! Friday's highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s, followed by low to mid 80s for next weekend.

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Lower Humidity

High: 81

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cool

Low: 61

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 88

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Hot & Humid

Isolated Storms

High: 93

