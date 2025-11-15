Cooler in Omaha Saturday, but staying nice this weekend

A dry cold front arrives as the weekend begins, ushering in slightly cooler air and breezy winds Saturday. It will be mostly sunny on Saturday with highs in the upper 60s. The wind will begin to settle heading into Saturday, and with clear skies we'll cool in the mid 30s for Sunday morning.

Sunday will be sunny and slightly above average for mid November, in the upper 50s.

Clouds will move in Sunday night as a low pressure system reaches the central US. This leads to scattered rain showers beginning early Monday morning, and continuing through late Monday night. It will be breezy on Monday, with highs in the upper 40s to near 50.

Tuesday will be drier and partly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s.

We'll see another chance for rain mid-week with highs on Wednesday and Thursday in the low 50s. This late week system should exit by Friday, leading to a drier, and slightly cooler end to next week.

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cooler & Breezy

High: 67

Wind: NW 15-25

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cooler

Low: 35

Wind: N 510

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cool

High: 58

Wind: E 5-10

MONDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

High: 51

Wind: E 15-25

