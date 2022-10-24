Cooler Monday with Rain for Some

A cold front drops the heat for Monday, but it also comes with our next chance for rain. Temperatures will spend the day in the low to mid 50s. The best chance for rain will be from the late morning to early afternoon, mainly around Omaha and down to the southeast.

Skies begin to clear late this afternoon, then we turn mostly clear overnight. It gets chilly by morning, with Omaha cooling off into the mid 30s for Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be much more seasonable for late October. It will be mostly sunny with highs near 60.

We stay in the low 60s Wednesday with a lot of sunshine.

Overnight Wednesday and into Thursday, a few spotty rain showers start to move in, and we'll continue to dodge some rain through most of the day Thursday. Mostly cloudy skies keep us a touch cooler, in the upper 50s.

The sunshine is back Friday, getting us back to the low 60s.

The weekend looks comfortable as the low 60s continue with a lot more sunshine than clouds!

