Cooler on Sunday

We get breezy Sunday as cooler weather starts to blow back in. Highs will be in the upper 40s with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

Monday looks a bit rough, starting in the low 20s and only warming to the low 40s in the afternoon. While chilly, it will be mostly sunny!

The wind kicks back in from the south Tuesday and Wednesday, helping our mostly sunny skies warm us into the 50s.

Your Thanksgiving travel looks dry Thursday, but we get chilly again, dropping into the low 40s with partly cloudy skies.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Clearing Skies

Chilly

Low: 32

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 47

MONDAY

Mainly Sunny

Cooler

High: 46

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 58

