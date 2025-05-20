cooler than average this week, more rain over the holiday weekend

It stays breezy tonight, and then we cool off into the mid 40s for a very cool start to Wednesday. It's not record-breaking, but this is very cool for mid/late May, when average lows are around 54 degrees.

The sunshine makes its return Wednesday, and it will be a breezy day. It stays cooler than average in the afternoon, with mid 60s.

Some light rain might try and clip a few of our neighborhoods south of Omaha Wednesday night, leaving the rest of us dry.

Thursday looks like one of our better days coming up. The wind will be lighter, and there will be a lot of sunshine with mid 60s.

Scattered rain moves back in Friday morning, and some of that rain could continue into the second half of the day. This keeps us mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s.

Saturday brings more scattered rain, but there should be some dry weather mixed in, especially in the first half of the day. We stay in the upper 60s.

It looks drier Sunday, but there could still be a few hit and miss showers around with mostly cloudy skies. It will also be breezy with upper 60s.

Memorial Day still has a slight chance for rain, but there should be a lot more dry-time and compared to earlier in the weekend. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures near 70.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

Low: 44

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Isolated P.M. Rain

South of Omaha

Breezy

High: 66

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Staying Cool

High: 66

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

