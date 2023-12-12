Cooler Tuesday with Evening Snow Flurries

Tuesday will be a cooler day with some morning sunshine, followed by clouds in the afternoon. Highs will only reach the upper 30s, which is now average for this time of year.

We could see a few snow flurries heading into the evening, but don't expect any snow accumulations out of this round of snow. Lows tonight in the mid 20s.

The warming trend returns Wednesday, and the sunshine will be back. Highs will reach the upper 40s.

Thursday looks to be slightly warmer, too. We'll see clouds return by the afternoon with highs near 50.

A cold front will move through Omaha into Friday night, but the latest trends in data continue to show rain will dodge Omaha both to the north and south, likely leaving Omaha dry.

It'll be a cooler weekend, but still slightly above average for temperature. Skies will be mostly sunny for Saturday and Sunday and we'll reach the mid 40s for highs.

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Colder

High: 38

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Evening Flurries

Low: 24

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Above Average

High: 47

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Above Average

High: 50

