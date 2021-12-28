Cooler Weather Briefly Returns

We'll warm up quickly on Tuesday thanks to gusty south winds, into the mid 40s, but it's short lived. A cold front arrives early in the afternoon and temperatures drop behind it as northwest winds bring in much cooler air.

The cold snap for Wednesday is also short lived, but highs will only make it into the mid to high 20s. There is a chance to see some light snow showers Wednesday afternoon along with this cool down.

"Milder" temperatures return toward the end of the week. Thursday looks to get back into the mid 30° range with Friday back towards the 40s.

We will ring in the new year with really cold air. Temperatures are set to drop into the teens for our highs on Saturday, if not colder. High temperatures by the week will be in the teens and 20s. Overnight lows could land in the single digit and subzero range. We're watching another system heading our way that could bring snow to the area on Saturday, too.

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

AM Flurries

Mild

High: 45

TUESDAY NIGHT

Clouds Return

Cold

Low: 12

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cold

Afternoon Flurries

High: 27

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warmer

High: 37

