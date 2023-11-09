Cooler Weather to End the Workweek

Thursday won't be as windy, but it will be a cooler day, by about 10 degrees. We get a lot of sunshine with highs near 60.

Another cold start in the 20s and low 30s Friday morning. We keep the sunshine Friday as we only reach the low 50s.

We start to warm back up over the weekend. Saturday will be in the upper 50s, but there will be a few more clouds mixing in with our sunshine. We may even have to dodge a few spotty showers late in the day during your Veterans Day celebrations.

We make it to the lower 60s on Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds.

It starts to get breezy again early next week, but that will blow in warmer weather, pushing us well above average again. Monday will be in the mid 60s, followed by upper 60s on Tuesday with a lot of sunshine.

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Not as Windy

High: 60

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cold

Low: 31

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cooler

High: 52

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Small Rain Chance

High: 58

