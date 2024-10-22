Cooler Wednesday, followed by another rain chance on Thursday

It will be a cool, quiet evening across Omaha. Skies will remain mostly clear overnight with temperatures in the mid 40s by Wednesday morning.

We'll start out the day with cloudy skies for Wednesday morning, and possibly a few spotty sprinkles, but nothing measurable. By the afternoon, the sunshine returns with highs in the mid 60s, which is a bit more normal for this time of October.

We don't stay cool for very long. It gets breezy Thursday as warmer weather blows back in from the south. This will push temperatures back into the mid 70s. Clouds will begin to move in during the afternoon, and a few scattered thundershowers are possible as we head into the evening. However, for now it looks that only Iowa will see this rainfall.

A Thursday night cold front drops us right back down into the mid 60s on Friday with sunny skies and calm winds.

It will be a cold start to the weekend. Lows heading into Saturday morning will be down in the mid 30s. We'll see a lot of sunshine on Saturday with highs in the low to mid 60s. Sunday will be sunny, breezy, and a little warmer, near 70 degrees.

We'll start out next week windy and warm. Monday will be in the upper 70s with sunshine.

A storm system moves in on Tuesday and Wednesday, leading to partly cloudy skies and eventually cooler temperatures. However, we'll have to wait a few days before we'll know if there is any chance for rain for us from this system.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cooler

Low: 49

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cooler

High: 66

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Cool

Low: 45

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Evening Rain

Breezy

High: 75

