Cooler Yet Comfortable For Monday

We cool off into the mid to low 30s for the Monday morning commute. Be on the lookout for some possible patchy fog; especially closer towards Western Iowa.

Monday afternoon will be a touch cooler compared to Sunday. Highs will barely scrape into the low 60s with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

An area of low pressure to our north then takes control of our weather for the rest of the workweek.

We start to get breezy Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies and a number of scattered showers. Highs will be in the low 60s.

The wind continues to blow Wednesday, and we cool off into the mid 50s. A lot of the day looks dry, but scattered rain tries to push in from the north late in the day.

The system will strengthen into Thursday, making for even stronger winds. These will blow in cooler weather from the north, dropping highs into the mid 40s with mostly cloudy skies.

The wind will start to lighten up Friday, but it will still be breezy. With a little more sunshine, we should manage to make it back into the low 50s.

Saturday looks a lot nicer for the spring game! We are looking mostly sunny with highs closer to 60.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Cool

Low: 33

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Seasonable

High: 60

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

Breezy

High: 63

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain

Windy

High: 56

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.