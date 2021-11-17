Cooling Down Midweek

We won't warm up much Wednesday afternoon as cooler air continues to blow in from the north between 20-30 mph. Highs will be in the upper 40s. Skies will be mostly cloudy, but we could see some late-day sunshine.

Skies quickly clear early tonight, and temperatures drop down to more seasonable levels Thursday morning. We stay breezy as we cool into the upper 20s and low 30s.

We're still breezy Thursday afternoon, and we get even cooler. Highs will dip into the mid 40s, but at least it will be sunny. Wind chills will only make it into the upper 30s.

Winds get even stronger Friday, but they shift out of the south. This will get us a little warmer, into the low 50s. Skies will be partly cloudy.

Winds lighten up Saturday with highs staying in the low 50s.

Colder weather then pushes back in, dropping us into the upper 40s Sunday. Monday looks a bit rough, starting in the low 20s and only warming to about 40 in the afternoon.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 49

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Breezy

Low: 30

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 44

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Windy

High: 52

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.