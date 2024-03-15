Cooling Down this Weekend

We stay quiet, but a little chilly for your Friday evening around Omaha. We drop into the lower 40s tonight.

Get ready for a cool-down this weekend. A cold front will pass through the region Saturday morning, but won't affect our temperatures too much for the afternoon. We'll see a lot of sunshine with highs in the mid 50s

The main shot of colder air moves in Saturday night, making it breezy and colder on Sunday for St. Patrick's Day. Highs will be in the lower to mid 40s.

The worst of the week's cold will be Monday morning. Omaha will likely drop down into the upper teens. Monday afternoon will be in the upper 40s with mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures pop higher on Tuesday, with low 60s and a lot of sunshine.

We'll warm into the mid 60s on Wednesday and try to keep the at least some low 60s around for Thursday.

As for now, things are looking dry for the beginning of the college basketball tournament Thursday, hosted here in Omaha. However, we could see a few spotty showers by the weekend. So, stay tuned.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Chilly

Low: 40

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 57

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 44

