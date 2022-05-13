Cooling For The Weekend

More comfortable weather moves in for Friday afternoon. Skies clear early in the day, then we warm into the low 80s in the afternoon with low humidity.
The weekend brings a mix of sunshine and clouds. Most of it will be dry, but we'll have to dodge a few spotty showers and storms late Saturday.
We will be in the low 80s Saturday, followed by lower 70s on Sunday. The humidity will stay low, letting us cool off into the 50s both mornings. This will be closer to average for us.
We stay within a couple degrees of 80 for Monday. Then mid 70s is back for Tuesday. There will be a small chance for rain late each day.
FRIDAY
Mostly Sunny
Lower Humidity
High: 82
FRIDAY NIGHT
Mostly Clear
Cool
Low: 56
SATURDAY
Partly Cloudy
Spotty Rain/Storms Late
High: 82
SUNDAY
Partly Cloudy
Cooler
High: 73
