Cooling For The Weekend

More comfortable weather moves in for Friday afternoon. Skies clear early in the day, then we warm into the low 80s in the afternoon with low humidity.

The weekend brings a mix of sunshine and clouds. Most of it will be dry, but we'll have to dodge a few spotty showers and storms late Saturday.

We will be in the low 80s Saturday, followed by lower 70s on Sunday. The humidity will stay low, letting us cool off into the 50s both mornings. This will be closer to average for us.

We stay within a couple degrees of 80 for Monday. Then mid 70s is back for Tuesday. There will be a small chance for rain late each day.

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Lower Humidity

High: 82

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cool

Low: 56

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Rain/Storms Late

High: 82

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cooler

High: 73

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.