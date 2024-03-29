Cooling Off for Easter Weekend, Rain on Sunday and Monday

A cold front will pass through Nebraska and western Iowa early tonight, cooling us off some for the weekend. It will also be breezy overnight as the cooler weather starts to blow in. We'll fall into the mid 30s Saturday morning.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Late Saturday night and into Eastern morning, some hit and miss rain will pass through the region, but some of us stay dry. Sunday afternoon will be dry and mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s.

Another round of rain arrives late Sunday night and into Monday morning. We'll have to dodge that scattered rain most of the day, holding us back in the low 50s in the afternoon. It will also be breezy.

It could take until Tuesday morning to completely dry out, but we stay breezy Tuesday afternoon with highs in the mid 50s.

The wind will continue to blow Wednesday, but we start to warm up with a lot more sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

Thursday gets even warmer, into the upper 60s, with mostly sunny skies.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

Low: 35

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Scattered Rain Late Night

High: 56

SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered A.M. Rain

High: 57

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.