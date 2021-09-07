Watch
Cooling Off Midweek

Dry stretch ahead
Staying dry and cooling off.
Posted at 4:44 AM, Sep 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-07 05:44:25-04

A cold front arrives Tuesday morning. Behind it, we get breezy as lower heat and humidity blow in from the north. This will give us a very comfortable Tuesday afternoon with highs in the low 80s and mostly sunny skies.

Wednesday looks great with highs near 80, mostly sunny skies, and very low humidity.

We then slowly warm back up in the second half of the workweek, but keep it dry with a lot of sunshine Thursday will be in the mid 80s, followed by upper 80s Friday afternoon.

For now, the weekend looks great as the sunshine and mid 80s continue.

There is a chance to add a few clouds early next week. There are some signs of rain, but it is too early to tell at this point.

TUESDAY
Mostly Sunny
Breezy
High: 82

TUESDAY NIGHT
Mostly Clear
Mild
Low: 56

WEDNESDAY
Mostly Sunny
Comfortable
High: 80

THURSDAY
Mainly Sunny
Muggy
High: 81

