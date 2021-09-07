Cooling Off Midweek

A cold front arrives Tuesday morning. Behind it, we get breezy as lower heat and humidity blow in from the north. This will give us a very comfortable Tuesday afternoon with highs in the low 80s and mostly sunny skies.

Wednesday looks great with highs near 80, mostly sunny skies, and very low humidity.

We then slowly warm back up in the second half of the workweek, but keep it dry with a lot of sunshine Thursday will be in the mid 80s, followed by upper 80s Friday afternoon.

For now, the weekend looks great as the sunshine and mid 80s continue.

There is a chance to add a few clouds early next week. There are some signs of rain, but it is too early to tell at this point.

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 82

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Mild

Low: 56

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Comfortable

High: 80

THURSDAY

Mainly Sunny

Muggy

High: 81

