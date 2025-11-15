Cooling off this weekend, but stays mild for November

It will be a very warm evening around Omaha with temperatures holding in the 50s overnight.

A dry cold front arrives as the weekend begins, ushering in slightly cooler air and breezy winds early Saturday morning. It will be mostly sunny on Saturday. We cool in the low to mid 30s by Sunday morning with calming winds.

Sunday will be sunny and slightly above average for mid November, in the upper 50s.

Clouds will move in Sunday night as a low pressure system reaches the central US. This leads to scattered rain showers beginning early Monday morning, and continuing through late Monday night. It will be breezy on Monday, with highs in the upper 40s to near 50.

Tuesday will be drier and partly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s.

We'll see another chance for rain mid-week with highs on Wednesday and Thursday in the low 50s. This late week system should exit by Friday, leading to a drier, and slightly cooler end to next week.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Staying Warm

Low: 52

Wind: SW 5-15

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cooler & Breezy

High: 67

Wind: NW 15-25

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cool

High: 58

Wind: E 5-10

