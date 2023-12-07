Cooling off this Weekend, Rain Dodging Omaha Again

A cold front will arrive Thursday night, cooling us off for the weekend. Rain may once again be limited for Omaha.

Friday starts with sunshine, but clouds will move in during the afternoon. It will still be a mild December day in the mid 50s.

Most of us stay dry during the day, but there could be some light rain southeast of Omaha late Friday evening and overnight, mainly along and south of I-80. The trends have continued to keep most of the measurable rainfall well south and east of Omaha.

Saturday will be a cloudy and breezy day with lots of clouds. We could even see some snow flurries at times. It will be back to the colder weather, in the upper 30s to near 40.

The wind lightens up Sunday, but we'll still be near 40 with sunshine.

We will start next week average for mid December with some sunshine, in the low 40s.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cool

Low: 36

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Overnight Showers

High: 54

SATURDAY

Cloudy

Snow Flurries

High: 39

