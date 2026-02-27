Cooling off this weekend with light snow on Sunday

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Cooler, near 50 Saturday

Wintry mix on Sunday, minor snow possible

Several chances at rain next week

FORECAST

The weather gets cooler this weekend, but it's only back to normal for the end of February. A cold front coming through Friday night will leave Saturday with cooler temps in the upper 40s to low 50s and lots of sunshine. It will remain very dry out, so hold off on burning anything.

Winter weather will make a return on Sunday. Snow amounts are not certain at this time, as the storm's energy is still over the ocean, but impacts to travel may be possible Sunday and into Monday, especially south of Omaha.

Next week could be a wetter one for the region as multiple chance for rain are possible from Monday through Friday. Air temps will mostly be above freezing, in the 40s, so we think it will be rain and not snow during the week.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Clear Skies

Cold Front

Low: 31

Wind: NW 10-15

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Chilly

High: 49

Wind: NE 10-20

