Cooling Off to Start the Workweek

After dodging some scattered storms in the morning, our Monday afternoon only brings a handful of isolated showers to dodge, keeping a lot of us dry. Thanks to an overnight cold front, it will be a lot more comfortable today. Highs will be in the mid 80s with falling humidity and partly cloudy skies.
With mostly clear skies and lower humidity will make for some open-window weather overnight. We will cool off into the upper 50s in Omaha, while a lot of spots did into the mid 50s for Tuesday morning.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny and comfortable thanks to low humidity. Highs will be in the mid 80s with mostly sunny skies.
We start warming back up Wednesday, pushing into the upper 80s with a few clouds.
We stay in the upper 80s Thursday, but could get back to 90 Friday afternoon.
The weekend weather looks great for Nebraska's home opener! Highs will be in the upper 80s both afternoons with mostly sunny skies.
MONDAY
Partly Cloudy
Isolated Rain
High: 85
MONDAY NIGHT
Mostly Clear
Comfortable
Low: 58
TUESDAY
Mostly Sunny
Low Humidity
High: 86
WEDNESDAY
Partly Cloudy
Low Humidity
High: 88
