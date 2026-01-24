Dangerous cold continues Saturday as morning snow comes to an end

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Staying frigid through Monday morning

Monday morning wind chills from -20 to -30

Warmer, but seasonally cold next week

FORECAST

It will be dangerously cold outside over the next few days. Morning temperatures will be below 0 through Monday morning, with a wind chill as low as -30 at times. You can get frostbite in as little as 30 minutes in this air. Limit the time outdoors if you are able, keep pets indoor, and check on more vulnerable loved ones.

Morning snowfall has come to an end for the region, but some snow flurries may be possible through the day. Many roads are snow-covered, so use caution while driving today! It will be another frigid afternoon with highs near 4 degrees.

We start Sunday morning near -3. There will be sunshine on Sunday and it gets a little warmer in the afternoon, in the low 10s. Due to the clear sky, temps will again dip to a low around -4 by Monday morning.

It may be a little windy heading into Monday morning. Combined with an air temperature of -4, Monday morning wind chills could reach -20 to -35.

Things will begin to warm up next week. Monday will be mostly sunny, in the 20s. We reach the upper 20s on Tuesday and Wednesday. We should be near the 30s again by next weekend.

SATURDAY

Cloudy

Morning Snow

High: 4

Wind: E 5-15

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Very Cold

High: 12

Wind: NW 5-10

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

