Dangerous heat builds into Omaha starting Friday

A few isolated showers will develop this evening, which could clip a few neighborhoods, mainly in western Iowa overnight. As the humidity starts to climb overnight, it won't be able to cool off as much. Friday will start in the mid 70s.

The wind will begin to pick up Friday and so does the heat. We'll see a lot of sunshine as the first triple digits highs of the year are expected in Omaha on Friday. With higher humidity, it will feel like 105-110 in the afternoon. Stay hydrated and do your best to avoid outdoor work or exercise in the high heat.

It's also a good idea to check on your older friends, neighbors, and family members to make sure they are staying cool. Temperatures at night will only get down into the upper 70s to near 80, making it harder to cool off homes even after dark.

The dangerous heat continues over the weekend. We push just over 100 degrees again Saturday with mostly sunny skies. This will put the heat index back to 105-100 by late afternoon. It will continue to be windy at times.

Sunday brings near-record heat. The record high in Omaha for June 22 is 100, which was set in 1930. We may fall just shy of that. The heat index could easily push over 105 again. We also stay mostly sunny and windy throughout the day.

A cold front will start to approach the area from the northwest, and it could push a couple spotty showers or storms at areas north of Omaha Sunday night.

Monday will probably be the last day of 90+ degree heat before the cold front gets to Omaha in the afternoon, kicking off widespread thunderstorms. This rain could be heavy and will continue into Tuesday night.

The cold front will then stall across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa, and it will continue to trigger some hit and miss showers and storms Tuesday and Wednesday. Again, some of this rain may be heavy. Tuesday will be in the mid 80s, followed by upper 80s on Wednesday.

While some rain may still be around by Thursday, the stalled cold front will start to move east, taking the rain with it by the end of the day. Thursday will be partly cloudy with mid 80s, followed by mid to upper 80s on Friday.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Isolated Storms

Low: 74

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Windy

High: 101

Heat Index: 105-110

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Windy

High: 102

Heat Index: 105-110

