Dangerous Heat Continues in Omaha into Sunday and Monday

An excessive heat watch is in effect for the Omaha metro, as dangerous heat and humidity will be in the region this weekend through early next week. Heat indices will be above 100 for more than 8 hours of the day.

Also, with higher humidity, it's harder to cool off overnight, so we will only drop into the low to mid 70s during the next few mornings.

Forecast: We stay hot and humid, with a southerly breeze on Saturday. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s, with heat indices in the 100s. An isolated rain shower may be possible, but most, if not all will stay dry today.

For Saturday evening, the heat index will drop below 95 around 9 p.m. and skies will remain partly cloudy for the night. It will be a warm and muggy night with lows in the low to mid 70s.

The heat gets a little worse on Sunday with highs approaching the upper 90s, and the humidity making it feel closer to 110 in some areas. The good news? This Sunday temperature forecast is now trending slightly cooler than previously thought. However, the heat is still considered dangerous, and precautions should still be taken to avoid heat illness. The heat index for Omaha will be 100, or greater, from 1p.m. until 9p.m. While an isolated rain shower is possible, any rain around the Midwest should stay to our north, just outside of the region.

Monday will be the last day of the heat wave. Once again, temperatures will quickly reach the mid to upper 90s, with a heat index from 105 to 110. Skies will be mostly sunny, and a few isolated thundershowers will be possible in the afternoon.

By Monday evening, a cold front will begin moving through the region, and could kick off scattered thunderstorms, which would continue to move from north to south after sunset, clearing out before sunrise on Tuesday.

More importantly, cooler and less humid air will move into the region starting Monday night, dropping temperatures into the mid 80s on Tuesday with partly cloudy skies. We should stay dry on Tuesday, with the exception of a few stray showers south of Omaha.

The cool-down will continue into the middle of next week, with highs in the low to mid 80s with sunshine on Wednesday and Thursday

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Spotty AM Showers

Hot & Humid

High: 96

Heat index: 106

SATURDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Warm & Muggy

Low: 75

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Hot, Humid and Breezy

High: 98

Heat index: 108

MONDAY

Partly Sunny

Hot, Humid and Breezy

Late Evening Storms

High: 98

Heat index: 105

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.