Dangerous Heat Makes A Comeback

It will be a warm start to Tuesday with lows in the upper 70s. This sets us up for another very hot afternoon. Highs will be near 100 with the heat index near 110°. Skies will be mostly sunny.

Tuesday evening, a few scattered storms start to move in from the north, then expand south Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. More than half of us likely avoid the rain, but a few storms could produce some strong winds or small pockets of hail.

We pull back the heat a bit Wednesday, but it will still be hot. Highs will be in the low 90s with a mix of sun and clouds. Another wave of hit and miss storms will move in Wednesday afternoon to night.

Thursday will be closer to the upper 80s with more hit and miss storms to dodge at night.

Friday could be the coolest day of the week. Highs will be near average, which is the upper 80s. Most stay dry, but we'll keep a small rain chance in the forecast for now.

It's back to the low 90s over the weekend with small rain chances both Saturday and Sunday.

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Spotty Night Storms

High: 100

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Scattered Storms

Low: 74

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Storms Late

High: 90

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Scattered Storms & Showers

High: 88

