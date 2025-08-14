Dangerous heat returns starting Friday through the weekend

This will be a warmer evening thanks to higher humidity outside. Skies will stay mostly clear with temperatures in the mid 70s for Friday morning.

We may once again be waking up to a few spotty storms in the morning. So, don't be caught off guard if you run into a stray rain shower through noon.

By Friday afternoon, it will be hot, sunny and breezy with low 90s over western Iowa and mid 90s over eastern Nebraska. The wind will be gusting to around 25-30mph. The high humidity will make it feel more like 105+ in the afternoon.

Saturday be even hotter with mid to upper 90s around Omaha and a lot of sunshine. It will feel like 105+ again in the afternoon. While breezy, the wind will not be as gusty as Thursday/Friday.

Sunday brings a few more clouds, but there will still be plenty of sunshine as we reach the low 90s. Later in the day, a few showers and storms may bubble up in the afternoon heat and humidity.

Hit and miss showers and storms will continue for some of us on Monday as a cold front begins to inch closer to Omaha. Highs will be in the low 90s.

By Tuesday, the cold front will start to move through the region, bringing a slight chance at hit-and-miss rain. It will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s.

Wednesday and Thursday begins the cool-down, and it should begin to be less humid outside by mid-week, too. Highs will be in the mid 80s, followed by low 80s heading into Friday.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Breezy

Low: 74

FRIDAY

Partly Sunny

Spotty Morning Rain

Breezy

High: 93

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Humid

High: 97

